Man dead, another injured after shooting in York City

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Update: A 39-year-old man was killed following a shooting in York City early Wednesday morning, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office said in a tweet that Moses Coleman was shot just before 2 a.m. and was transported to York Hospital where he died around 4:49 a.m.

Previous (10:01 a.m.):





He is expected to be identified later today.

An autopsy has been scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Original:

On July 31 around 1:51 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of North Sherman Street.

Upon arrival, police found two victims that had been shot multiple times.

Both victims were taken to York Hospital trauma for treatment.

Police are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information regarding this incident, or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234or 717-849-2219

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Instructions for using text tip line

1. Enter number 847-411

2. start message with - yorktips

3. text your message