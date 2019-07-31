× Man facing charges after driving someone to meet probation officer while own driving privilege was suspended

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after admitting to driving while his privilege was suspended.

Matthew Amsbaugh, 36, is facing driving while operating privilege is suspended charges for his role in the incident.

On July 7, police were dispatched to Adult Probation for a report of a DUI suspended license driver.

Amsbuagh admitted to authorities that he had drove a vehicle while his privilege was suspended for someone to meet with their probation officer.

Now, Amsbaugh will face charges.