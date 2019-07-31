HARRISBURG — Mecum Auctions is in Harrisburg for a sixth straight year.

The world’s largest collector-car auction company is at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex Wednesday, July 31 through Saturday, August 3.

More than 1,200 cars are being auctioned off, including historic race cars owned by NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

The event, Mecum Harrisburg 2019, is open to buyers, sellers and spectators.

Bidder registration is available at the door and online and includes admission for two to each auction day. General admission tickets are $30 at the door and online; children 12 and younger get in free.

Doors open daily at 8 a.m. with the first vehicle auction starting at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 1 and August 3 and at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, August 2.

Below, you will find the event schedule:

Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday – Mecum Harrisburg 2019

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Collector Cars at 10 a.m.

Friday – Mecum Harrisburg 2019

Doors Open at 8 a.m.

Collector Cars at 9:30 a.m.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday – Road Art™ Auction

9 a.m.