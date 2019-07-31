Out of the 90s Wednesday with a chance for more strong to severe thunderstorms

MIDWEEK T-STORM CHANCES: The next cold front starts to cross through the region through midweek, but it’s going to take its grand old time and stall nearby. Wednesday morning brings a warm and stuffy start, with a stray shower or two, perhaps a few rumbles as well. There’s some patchy haze and fog, with temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s. The rest of the day brings more shower and thunderstorm chances. The activity is isolated to start around the midday hours, and then it becomes a bit more scattered during the afternoon. A couple stronger to severe thunderstorms are possible. Damaging winds and areas of flooding are the primary threats. It’s not as hot, with temperatures falling back into the middle 80s. Any showers and thunderstorms fade fast later during the day and near sunset. Skies are partly clear through the night, with a few hazy locations possible. Temperatures dip into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. The front stalls nearby on Thursday, so the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms continues under partly sunny skies. Afternoon high temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. Friday brings more shower and thunderstorm chances across the region, with chances higher than Thursday. Skies are partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle 80s. There’s no relief from the muggy conditions through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern remains mainly dry through much of the weekend, with temperatures slowly starting to creep back up. Saturday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle 80s, near average for this time of year. Sunday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. High humidity makes heat indices feel like the lower 90s. It’s still muggy through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings lower temperatures, with readings back into the 80s everywhere. The humidity remains in place. Tuesday turns hotter, with temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. With high humidity levels in place, heat index values reach the lower to middle 90s. An approaching cold front brings the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels