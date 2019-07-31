Person of interest in Harrisburg shots fired incident taken into custody, police say

Posted 4:10 PM, July 31, 2019, by

HARRISBURG — A person of interest in a shots fired incident in Harrisburg was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

The shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. at South 15th and Naudain Streets.

A white vehicle on South 19th Street was believed to be connected to the incident, police say, but authorities cleared it and let it go.

Police note that a green van, believed to be connected, at a laundromat at South 19th and Paxton Streets was searched.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.