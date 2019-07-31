× Person of interest in Harrisburg shots fired incident taken into custody, police say

HARRISBURG — A person of interest in a shots fired incident in Harrisburg was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

The shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. at South 15th and Naudain Streets.

A white vehicle on South 19th Street was believed to be connected to the incident, police say, but authorities cleared it and let it go.

Police note that a green van, believed to be connected, at a laundromat at South 19th and Paxton Streets was searched.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.