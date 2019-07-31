Police investigate murder-suicide in Conewago Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Conewago Township, York County.
Police responded to a home on Stonegate Drive at 3:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic.
Officers arrived and entered the home when no one answered the door, police say.
While inside, officers found a 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman deceased in an upstairs bedroom.
The woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body while the man had a gunshot wound to the head. Police say evidence indicated that the man killed the woman and then himself.
A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene, police note.
Anyone with information should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.