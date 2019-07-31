Police investigate murder-suicide in Conewago Township, York County

Posted 9:50 PM, July 31, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating a murder-suicide in Conewago Township, York County.

Police responded to a home on Stonegate Drive at 3:45 p.m. for a report of a domestic.

Officers arrived and entered the home when no one answered the door, police say.

While inside, officers found a 50-year-old man and 40-year-old woman deceased in an upstairs bedroom.

The woman had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her body while the man had a gunshot wound to the head. Police say evidence indicated that the man killed the woman and then himself.

A 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene, police note.

Anyone with information should contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467-8355 or via email: tips@nycrpd.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.