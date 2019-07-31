Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in York City

Posted 9:37 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:00PM, July 31, 2019

YORK — Update: A man who was shot Wednesday night in York City is listed in stable condition at this time, according to police.

At 9 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of South Duke Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who was transported to the hospital.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is unknown; same with if the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

  • York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477
  • York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219
  • York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204
  • Text information to “York tips” at 847-411
    • Instructions for using text tip line
      • Enter number 847-411
      • start message with – yorktips
      • text your message

Previous: One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York City, dispatch says.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Duke Street around 9 p.m., according to dispatch.

The scene is still active.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.