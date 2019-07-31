× Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in York City

YORK — Update: A man who was shot Wednesday night in York City is listed in stable condition at this time, according to police.

At 9 p.m., police were called to the 500 block of South Duke Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they located the victim, who was transported to the hospital.

Police say the motive behind the shooting is unknown; same with if the victim was targeted.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Text information to “York tips” at 847-411 Instructions for using text tip line Enter number 847-411 start message with – yorktips text your message



Previous: One person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in York City, dispatch says.

Police responded to the 500 block of South Duke Street around 9 p.m., according to dispatch.

The scene is still active.