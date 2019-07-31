Person of interest in Harrisburg shots fired incident taken into custody, police say

Posted 4:10 PM, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 04:26PM, July 31, 2019

Police on South 19th Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A person of interest in a shots fired incident in Harrisburg was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

The shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. at South 15th and Naudain Streets.

Police received information that a white vehicle and a green van were believed to be connected to the incident.

Police say the white vehicle, on South 19th Street, was cleared and let go. The green van, which was at a laundromat at South 19th and Paxton Streets, was searched.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

