Person of interest in Harrisburg shots fired incident taken into custody, police say

HARRISBURG — A person of interest in a shots fired incident in Harrisburg was taken into custody Wednesday, according to police.

The shots fired call came in around 1:30 p.m. at South 15th and Naudain Streets.

Police received information that a white vehicle and a green van were believed to be connected to the incident.

Police say the white vehicle, on South 19th Street, was cleared and let go. The green van, which was at a laundromat at South 19th and Paxton Streets, was searched.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.