× Police seeking to identify suspect accused of defrauding Dauphin County bank of nearly $1,000

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a suspect who is accused of defrauding a bank of nearly $1,000.

Police say that a theft occurred at the PNC Bank in the 4200 block of Union Deposit Road in Lower Paxton Township on July 27.

The pictured suspect entered the bank, and was able to defraud the bank for a total loss of nearly $1,000, according to police.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has information on the incident, they are asked to contact police at 717-657-5656.