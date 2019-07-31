MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 22: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the third quarter of the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 22, 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Redskins sign T Donald Penn
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 22: Donald Penn #72 of the Oakland Raiders looks on during the third quarter of the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 22, 2015 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Raiders 20-12. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON– The Redskins have signed a veteran offensive tackle in the wake of T Trent Williams’ holdout.