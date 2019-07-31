× Redskins sign T Donald Penn

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have signed a veteran offensive tackle in the wake of T Trent Williams’ holdout.

The team has signed T Donald Penn to a one-year deal.

Penn, 36, only suited up in four games for the Oakland Raiders last season, after playing in 174 of 176 games dating back to 2007.

The move comes in the wake of Williams holding out from the team’s training camp, and reportedly requesting a trade.

Penn will presumably take Williams’ spot at left tackle for the time being.