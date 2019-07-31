× State Police: Approx. 40-50 thefts from vehicles being investigated in South Hanover Township area

HARRISBURG — State Police are investigating approximately 40 to 50 thefts from vehicles in several neighborhoods in and area the South Hanover Township, Dauphin County area.

The thefts occurred over the past month, State Police say.

State Police remind residents to lock their vehicles and secure all valuables, such as purses, wallets and firearms, inside their homes.

State Police also requests residents and business owners to review any video camera systems which could have captured any thefts from vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding thefts from vehicles should contact State Police at 717-671-7500.