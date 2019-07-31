Strong to severe storms likely this evening, plus more wet weather is on the way!

STRONG STORMS TODAY: We continue to monitor the threat of strong to severe storms for Wednesday afternoon and evening. So far plenty of cloud cover across the area has limited the atmosphere’s ability to destabilize. Lack of sufficient daytime heating from sunshine does sort of limit the severe weather threat. Areas to our east that saw sunshine, warmed up into the upper 80s and low 90s and are already seeing dangerous storms producing flash flooding and damaging winds. Given the intense downpours we saw yesterday, there is still a good chance we see some localized flooding this afternoon and evening. The nature of these storms is very slow moving and the atmosphere is rich with moisture, which is why the concern of flooding will be the main threat to monitor. Storms will die out tonight after sunset, but there is more unsettled weather to come.

UNSETTLED WEATHER CONTINUES: Our best chance for severe weather remains today, but more shower and storm activity will be likely through the next couple of days. Thursday looks like our best chance to see limited showers and storms, mainly across our southern counties. I do think Thursday will feature plenty of clouds even when it is not stormy. More widespread shower and storm activity is likely Friday and Saturday as the front that moves through tonight stalls out to our south. The next couple of days will not be a washout by any means, but more of your typical summertime storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

TEMPERATURES SEASONABLY WARM: Thanks to the shower and storm activity today, temperatures were knocked back down into the mid 80s which is right in line with what is average for this time of year. Over the next couple of days, we will hover in the mid 80s although with some dry time by the end of the weekend, temperatures could bump back up. The uncomfortably muggy conditions are not going anywhere anytime soon. There could be some relief briefly late Sunday into Monday, but with more shower and storms likely by Tuesday we only get a quick break.

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash