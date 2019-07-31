× Two facing charges after police say negligent disposal of fireworks caused dumpster fire

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people are facing charges after they allegedly caused a dumpster fire at a church.

Devin Keith, 22, and Stanislav Feder, 20, are both facing criminal mischief charges for their roles in the incident.

On July 4 around 10:50 p.m., a dumpster fire sparked at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

The fire destroyed the dumpster and an enclosure at the church, causing nearly $4,500 in damage.

Police were able to use surveillance video to determine that the two men carelessly and negligently discarded the remains of recently discharged fireworks into the dumpster about 20 minutes before the fire started.