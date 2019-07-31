× Two people injured in York city shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were injured after a shooting in York.

On July 31 around 1:51 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 100 block of North Sherman Street.

Upon arrival, police found two victims that had been shot multiple times.

Both victims were taken to York Hospital trauma for treatment.

Police are still investigating the shooting and anyone with information regarding this incident, or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods.

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234or 717-849-2219

Text information to “York tips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Instructions for using text tip line

1. Enter number 847-411

2. start message with – yorktips

3. text your message