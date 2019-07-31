York City Mayor asks residents to work with authorities in apprehending man connected to multiple shootings

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– During York City Mayor Michael Helfrich’s ‘Monday Message’ video posted on his Facebook page, he requested residents to work with law enforcement to find a wanted man.

Helfrich called Khalic Cross, 25, “public enemy number one” and a “psychopath.”

The Mayor said Cross is responsible for a number of shootings in the city, and that 8 of 10 shooting incidents that took place in late June and early July have been connected to him.

“I normally don’t do this because I don’t like to give time to somebody who I consider at this point a psychopath,” he said. “Somebody just running around and hurting people in the city of York. But, until we get him, I’m going to keep talking about Khalic “Buddha” Cross.”

York City Police have been searching for Cross for a number of months, and he has regularly been featured on our FOX43 Finds Them segment on FOX43 Morning News as a wanted fugitive.

Helfrich noted in the video that Cross has “resources” all over the place, and it’s making it difficult for law enforcement to apprehend him.

“He’s got people that are protecting him, and he’s slick,” Helfrich said. “I have to say, he’s getting…he’s getting around everything that we can do. And, let me tell you, we are doing a lot. We’re working with the federal government, the state government, the law enforcement agencies, the county. We’re all working together really like never before because we know that… without this guy, this would be a fairly peaceful year in the city of York.”

Cross is considered armed and dangerous.