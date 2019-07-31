× York man facing charges after search reveals 19 grams of cocaine in rectum

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is facing charges after a search revealed about 19 grams of crack cocaine in a baggie inside his rectum.

Travis Parker, 38, is facing possession with intent to deliver charges for the incident.

On July 30 around 5:40 p.m., police stopped a known wanted person, identified as Parker, in the 100 block of East Cottage Place in York.

Parker was taken into custody.

According to the criminal complaint, police say that due to the observations and movements of Parker during his transport to the station, he was strip searched.

During that search, police recovered a knotted plastic baggie that contained suspected crack cocaine from Parker’s rectum.

The baggie weighed approximately 19 grams.

Now, Parker is facing charges.