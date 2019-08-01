× 2 Halifax residents face animal cruelty, animal neglect charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Two Halifax residents have been charged with animal cruelty and animal neglect, court documents show.

State Police say a humane rescue shelter contacted them on June 12 about a golden Labrador that was underweight and sickly looking.

Troopers observed the dog, who had bones visibly protruding, open sores on his legs and smelled like urine, according to State Police.

The dog was found to be 20 to 30 pounds underweight and had been put on a feeding treatment to slowly and safely gain weight, State Police note.

The dog’s owners, 51-year-old Jeffrey Levan and 33-year-old Amber Levan, now face charges.