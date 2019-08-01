5 people accused of concealing whereabouts of runaway juvenile for approximately 35 days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are accused of concealing the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile for approximately 35 days.

Chambersburg Police were notified about the runaway juvenile on June 12.

The following individuals face charges in connection with the incident:

Teresa Dugazon, 47 – concealment of whereabouts of a child and false reports to law enforcement authorities

Jessica Burnery, 26 – concealment of whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors and false reports to law enforcement authorities

Laquita Jones, 25 – concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors

Socterica Fleming, 27 – concealment of whereabouts of a child

Jarrett Mercer – concealment of whereabouts of a child