5 people accused of concealing whereabouts of runaway juvenile for approximately 35 days

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Five people are accused of concealing the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile for approximately 35 days.
Chambersburg Police were notified about the runaway juvenile on June 12.
The following individuals face charges in connection with the incident:
Teresa Dugazon, 47 – concealment of whereabouts of a child and false reports to law enforcement authorities
Jessica Burnery, 26 – concealment of whereabouts of a child, corruption of minors and false reports to law enforcement authorities
Laquita Jones, 25 – concealment of whereabouts of a child and corruption of minors
Socterica Fleming, 27 – concealment of whereabouts of a child
Jarrett Mercer – concealment of whereabouts of a child