Berks County woman allegedly threatened detectives with needle during exchange outside police station

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of threatening Central Berks Regional detectives with a needle during an exchange outside of the police station earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when 21-year-old Marsel Nanouh was shouting toward an officer — who was standing in the doorway to outside of the police department in Mount Penn — about a prior arrest in the Adamstown area and the location of her car keys, charging documents say.

Police told Nanouh that they had no knowledge of the incident and that she contact the police department she interacted with. Nanouh then allegedly threatened to attack the detectives.

According to charging documents, Nanouh handed a detective a clear plastic bag to be checked, which had two unused hypodermic needles inside. The woman wanted it back so she approached the detective, in which the detective pushed the needles onto a sidewalk area away from Nanouh.

At that point, Nanouh picked one of them up, uncapped it and then with her right hand, “made her way back to our location gesturing that she was going to engage us with it,” police wrote in the charging documents.

Charging documents say that Nanouh was taken to the ground — with the needle secured — after she failed to comply with detectives’ commands to drop the needle and cease her forward movement.

She has been charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, court documents show.