× Columbia man admits to lighting fire during altercation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Columbia man is facing charges after admitting to causing a fire after an altercation.

Derrick Mearis, 30, is facing simple assault, arson, and endangering property for his role in the incident.

On July 31 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to the 2800 block of Ironville Pike in West Hempfield Township for a building fire.

The victim told police that two adults were living in his basement and were engaged in a physical altercation in the basement before the fire.

When the victim went down to stop the fight, he said that Mearis struck him in the head.

The victim said he told Mearis to leave the house, and both men involved in the fight left the home separately.

According to police, Mearis admitted to the victim that he lit a pile of clothing on fire with a Turbo Torch lighter.

Mearis was located a short time later, and admitted lighting the fire to police.

Now, he is facing charges.