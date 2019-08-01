Coroner IDs Conewago Township couple killed in murder-suicide

Posted 12:43 PM, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 12:48PM, August 1, 2019

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–The York County coroner’s office has released the names of the couple killed in a murder-suicide in Conewago Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Marsha Stewart, 40, was shot multiple times inside her home along the 100 block of Stone Gate Drive, according to investigators.

The coroner was dispatched to to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic-related fatality involving two deaths.

Authorities say Marsha’s husband, 50-year-old Courtney Stewart, was also found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.