Coroner IDs Conewago Township couple killed in murder-suicide

CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–The York County coroner’s office has released the names of the couple killed in a murder-suicide in Conewago Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Marsha Stewart, 40, was shot multiple times inside her home along the 100 block of Stone Gate Drive, according to investigators.

The coroner was dispatched to to the scene just before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a reported domestic-related fatality involving two deaths.

Authorities say Marsha’s husband, 50-year-old Courtney Stewart, was also found inside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Northern York County Regional Police Department is investigating.

