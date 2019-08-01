× Fish and Boat Commission investigating after hundreds of fish are found dead in Cumberland County creek

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is investigating after more than 300 fish were found dead in the Letort Spring Run Wednesday morning.

An initial count revealed between 200-250 dead wild brown trout, plus another 50-75 smaller fish including various minnows, the PFBC said. A strong chemical odor was detected in the area, according to the PFBC, which says it is investigating the incident as a pollution event and is trying to determine the cause.

Several dead fish were taken to the area to be analyzed at a lab to determine or confirm a suspected cause.

The LeTort splits into two forks around the U.S. Army War College, and the fish kill was limited to the right fork, the PFBC says. Dead fish were found within a 150 yard span downstream on Post Road.

The left fork of the stream was unaffected and live fish were present.