Former HS coach in Franklin County accused of having inappropriate social media interactions with students

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The former head track coach of James Buchanan High School is accused of having inappropriate social media interactions with current and former students, according to the Tuscarora School District.

Jason Cotton, 36, was charged in June with corruption of minors, court documents show.

The school district said that it became aware of the alleged inappropriate social media interactions in late March and immediately suspended Cotton, pending an investigation.

After investigating the matter, the school district accepted Cotton’s resignation in May, the school district added.