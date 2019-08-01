× Gordanville man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting child

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Gordanville man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.

David Sergei Kauffman, 18, is facing corruption of minors, indecent assault, and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child charges.

On July 16, police received a report of a child sexual assault.

A woman told police that her child had been sexually assaulted by a live-in roommate, who was identified as Kauffman.

On July 24, the victim was interviewed at Lancaster County Children’s Alliance, and said that Kauffman had touched his genitals, and made him watch inappropriate videos on his cell phone.

The victim’s mother told police that when she confronted Kauffman about the assault, he admitted to touching the child, and was removed from the home.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim’s mother received text messages from Kauffman saying he was going to return to the Ukraine.

Police arrested Kauffman, and he was placed in Lancaster County Prison.

He will now face charges.