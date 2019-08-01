× Groups that called for Rep. Scott Perry to change town hall venue now demand public apology from him

Four groups that called for Rep. Scott Perry to change his town hall meeting venue prior to Wednesday’s event in Dauphin County are now demanding a public apology from him.

The demand comes after Rep. Perry, a Republican representing the state’s 10th District, wrote a lengthy Facebook post in which he claimed that a photo circulated in the media didn’t give an accurate representation of the town hall’s attendance and said that groups used what he described as the “empty seat strategy.”

Rep. Perry elaborated on the strategy, saying in part that “certain individuals/groups are told to flood an elected official’s town hall/public event RSVP process, and then to not show up in an effort to embarrass the elected official.”

The four groups — Capital Region Indivisible, Cumberland Valley Rising, Hershey Indivisible Team, and Indivisible YORK — claim that Rep. Perry is trying to cover up a “deliberate, successful attempt to limit attendance at the town hall by hurling false accusations at our all-volunteer civic-engagement organizations,” the news release stated.