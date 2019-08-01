× Highspire officer placed on paid administrative leave following animal cruelty, neglect charges

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 51-year-old police officer in Dauphin County has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a preliminary hearing related to a case of animal cruelty and neglect, according to Mark Stonbraker, the department’s public safety director.

Jeffrey Levan, who has been with Highspire Borough Police for 15 years, and 33-year-old Amber Levan — both Halifax residents — have been charged with cruelty to animals and neglect of animals, court documents show.

State Police said in a news release Thursday that a humane rescue shelter contacted them on June 12 about a golden Labrador that was underweight and sickly looking. Troopers observed the dog, who had protruding bones and open sores on his legs. The dog also smelled like urine.

State Police added that the dog was found to be 20 to 30 pounds underweight and had been put on a feeding treatment to slowly and safely gain weight.

The dog’s owners now face charges.

