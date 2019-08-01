Keep the umbrella handy, more showers and storms likely through Saturday!

MORE SHOWERS AND STORMS: It’s been a rather gloomy day so far across south-central PA and we’ve been watching a few storms that have been popping up. These storms will likely bring very heavy downpours. Given the mainly dry day yesterday, the threat of flooding remains relatively low. A couple more showers and storms will be likely through Saturday with the best chance for more widespread activity being tomorrow. Given how rich the atmosphere is with moisture, these storms will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, and some gusty winds. However, they are not expected to reach severe criteria. Keep the umbrella handy for the first half of the weekend, some dry time is coming too!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We will start off the weekend on a bit of a gloomy and muggy note. Some overnight showers are likely Friday into Saturday and so the morning hours could feature a few sprinkles. A couple afternoon storms are possible, otherwise it will remain a mainly dry day for Saturday. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s for highs, and humidity will remain on the high end. A cold front will wash out just to our north Sunday as it tries to bring some cooler temperatures and relief from the humidity. Depending on how far south the front gets before it washes out will determine who gets the relief and how much/for how long. Sunday should remain dry as the front is very moisture starved, but a bit more cloud cover will be possible towards the afternoon and evening hours.

SLIGHT RELIEF MONDAY: A brief drop off in dew points could bring some relief for us to start off the new work week. Temperatures will not be cooling down overall, but our nighttime temperatures could drop back into the mid 60s as dew points fall back into the low 60s and upper 50s. Monday should start off feeling rather comfortable, but as another wave of low pressure approaches, humidity will begin to jump on up again. Warmer temperatures and storm chances return by Tuesday and we rinse and repeat the same pattern we dealt with this week!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash