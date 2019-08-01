× Lititz Police: Phone scammers posing as police officers are attempting to bilk residents out of money

LANCASTER COUNTY — Lititz Borough Police are warning residents about suspected scammers posing as officers from the police department to bilk them out of money.

According to police, the scammer or scammers appear to be spoofing a legitimate Lititz Borough Police Department phone number, as residents who have received the calls report their Caller-ID shows the calls were originating from the LBPD.

The callers identify themselves as “Officer Nelson,” and informs the recipient of the call they have a warrant out for their arrest, police say. The “officer” then tells the recipient of the phone call for money in the form of a gift card to avoid arrest.

So far, police say, no one has fallen victim to the scam, and residents who receive such calls are encouraged to contact Lititz Police to report them.

The LBPD would like to provide residents with the following facts and tips:

The LBPD will not call you and tell you have a warrant

The LBPD will not ask you for payments over the phone

The LBPD will not ask you for money for a criminal matter

If someone asks for a payment in the form of a gift card you should be suspicious, it is almost always a scam.