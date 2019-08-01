Man in stable condition following shooting in York City, police say

YORK CITY, Pa.–Police have identified the man who was injured in York City’s latest shooting on Wednesday night as 21-year-old Raeshawn Michael.

Michael, of York,  was shot in the arm and leg around 9 p.m. in the 500 block of South Duke Street, according to police reports.

He was taken to York Hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition, police said.

Authorities have not yet identified a motive and it remains unclear if Michael’s was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-849-2204 or text YORK TIPS at 847411.

 

 

