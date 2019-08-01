× Phillies acquire OF Corey Dickerson from Pirates

PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have added a veteran bat from an in-state rival for the team’s playoff chase.

The team acquired OF Corey Dickerson from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange of international bonus pool money and a player to be named later.

Dickerson, 30, has dealt with injuries for much of 2019, and has only appeared in 43 games for the Pirates.

However, in his limited time, Dickerson has hit .313 with 4 HR’s and 25 RBI’s.

General Manager Matt Klentak said that Dickerson is still dealing with a groin injury and will be “eased in.”