× Phillies acquire P Dan Straily from Orioles

PHILADELPHIA– In the team’s final move before the MLB Trade Deadline, the Phillies acquired a veteran starter as depth.

The team picked up P Dan Straily in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon. The return for Baltimore is unknown at this time.

Straily, 30, has struggled in 2019, posting a 9.82 ERA over 47.1 innings for Baltimore.

That performance led the team to demote Straily to its AAA affiliate in Norfolk, where he has performed much better, going 4-0 with a 2.38 ERA over 6 starts spanning 34 innings.

The Phillies will hope that Straily can provide depth down the stretch for a team whose starting rotation has been less than stellar in 2019.