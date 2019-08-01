Phillies acquire P Dan Straily from Orioles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 07: Pitcher Dan Straily #53 of the Baltimore Orioles throws to a New York Yankees batter in the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 07, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– In the team’s final move before the MLB Trade Deadline, the Phillies acquired a veteran starter as depth.

The team picked up P Dan Straily in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday afternoon. The return for Baltimore is unknown at this time.

Straily, 30, has struggled in 2019, posting a 9.82 ERA over 47.1 innings for Baltimore.

That performance led the team to demote Straily to its AAA affiliate in Norfolk, where he has performed much better, going 4-0 with a 2.38 ERA over 6 starts spanning 34 innings.

The Phillies will hope that Straily can provide depth down the stretch for a team whose starting rotation has been less than stellar in 2019.

