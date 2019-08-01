× Phillies’ P David Robertson to undergo season-ending surgery

PHILADELPHIA– While most of the attention went towards who teams were acquiring on Wednesday, the Phillies also lost a veteran reliever for the foreseeable future.

The team announced Wednesday that relief pitcher David Robertson will undergo season-ending surgery on his pitching elbow.

Robertson, 34, had been attempting to rehab a flexor strain injury when he recently hit a setback.

He had missed most of the 2019 season, appearing only in seven games with the Phillies, posting a 5.40 ERA over 6.2 innings.

Robertson signed a two-year deal with the Phillies in the off season, and depending on what type of surgery he has, he could be in jeopardy of missing the entire 2020 season, as well.