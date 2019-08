× Police looking for missing juvenile in Carlisle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing juvenile in Carlisle.

Police say Freddy Cespedes left his residence in the 500 block of South Hanover Street early Thursday and has not returned home.

Cespedes was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants, police add.

Anyone with information should contact Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.