Police searching for suspect in retail theft at Weis Market

YORK COUNTY — Police have identified the two suspects in a retail theft that occurred on July 16 at a West Manchester Township Weis Market.

Jenelle Erika Grantham and Terri Marie Kelly are both charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy in the incident, which occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on the 2100 block of White Street, according to West Manchester Township Police.

Kelly was arraigned on the charges Wednesday, police say. Grantham is still at large, and police are attempting to locate her.

They are accused of taking $200 worth of shrimp, crab legs, and wine from the store and leaving without paying, police say.

Police were able to identify them through tips after surveillance footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

Anyone with information on Grantham’s location is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police at (717) 792-9514.