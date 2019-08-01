Police seek to identify purse theft suspect who used credit card to purchase fuel in Dauphin County after theft

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a victim’s purse and used her credit card to purchase fuel shortly thereafter.

Police say that a theft of a purse occurred in East Hanover Township.

Shortly after that theft, authorities say that the the victim’s credit card was used to purchase fuel at the Citgo gas station on Derry Street in Swatara Township.

The suspect in the theft was captured on camera purchasing the fuel, and driving the above pictured black sedan that is believed to be a Honda Accord.

Police say the vehicle has tinted windows, black wheels, and chrome accents around the windows.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact State Police at Harrisburg at 717-671-7500.

All callers can remain anonymous, and could be eligible for a cash reward.