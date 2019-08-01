× Police seeking information on two men accused of going door-to-door in Chambersburg, asking for personal information

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are asking residents for assistance in identifying men accused of going door-to-door asking for information.

Chambersburg Police say that on the weekend of July 6 & 7, two light-skinned black men wearing medical scrubs went door-to-door in the area of Linden Avenue, Irva Drive, and Hackberry Drive in Chambersburg.

During their door-to-door interactions, the men allegedly asked residents for information, including social security cards, driver’s licenses, and medicare cards.

The men also allegedly asked to collect DNA samples by using mouth swabs.

These men did not provide any credentials to anyone they met with.

Police say that if you believe you have information that can assist police in identifying or locating these men, to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131.