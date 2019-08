× Ravens release WR Jordan Lasley

BALTIMORE– The Ravens have already released an option from the team’s thin receiving corps.

The team cut WR Jordan Lasley on Wednesday, just a day after he was reportedly involved in chippy play during a Training Camp practice.

While the team has said that Lasley, 22, was cut for football reasons, the timing is interesting for a player that Baltimore selected in the fifth round just a year ago.

Lasley has yet to make his NFL debut.