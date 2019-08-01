Super Jumper recalls trampoline due to fall, injury hazards
Super Jumper issued a recall on thousands of its trampolines, because the legs may break while the trampoline is in use, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Description: This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.
Sold At: Online at Wayfair.com, Amazon.com, Hayneedle.com, and Overstock.com from November 2011 through June 2019 for between $200 and $400.
Source: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.