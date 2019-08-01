× Super Jumper recalls trampoline due to fall, injury hazards

Super Jumper issued a recall on thousands of its trampolines, because the legs may break while the trampoline is in use, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. Description: This recall involves Super Jumper 14-foot trampolines, and 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines with enclosures sold without reinforcement clamps. The Super Jumper logo is printed on the center of the trampolines’ mat. The trampolines have a black mat, gold springs and a blue pad covering the springs. The 14-foot models have six metal legs and the 16-foot combo has eight metal legs.

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled trampolines and contact Super Jumper for a free repair kit which consists of reinforcement clamps that clamp around the trampolines’ welded joints.

Incidents/Injuries: Super Jumper has received 97 reports of the welds on the metal railings breaking, resulting in four consumers suffering minor injuries.