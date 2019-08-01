Very warm and stuffy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible on Thursday

LINGERING T-STORM CHANCES: A cold front has stalled south of Central PA, and it brings the chance for more showers and thunderstorms through the end of the week. Skies are partly clear to start on Thursday, with a few hazy locations possible. Temperatures begin in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. With the front stalled nearby, a stray shower, perhaps a thunderstorm, cannot be ruled out for the region. Clouds mix with sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. Skies are partly clear through the night. Lows are in the middle to upper 60s. Friday brings more shower and thunderstorm chances across the region, with chances higher than Thursday. The activity is likely a bit more widespread too. Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. There’s no relief from the muggy conditions through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern remains mainly dry through much of the weekend, with temperatures slowly starting to creep back up. Saturday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle 80s, near average for this time of year. Conditions are muggy too. Sunday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity remains in place, but it starts to dip a bit later during the day and into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings lower humidity, but not complete relief. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s again. Tuesday turns hotter, with temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. With high humidity levels in place, heat index values reach the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday brings more warmth and humidity, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. An approaching cold front brings the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Thursday!

-Andrea Michaels