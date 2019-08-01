Vice President Mike Pence making his way back to Pennsylvania to talk trade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Vice President Mike Pence is heading to South Central Pennsylvania on Thursday to discuss trade.

He will be meeting with employees of the Manitowoc Crane Company in Shady Grove.

VP Pence will be discussing the U.S. Mexico Canada Trade Agreement, and how the deal will help benefit the Keystone State.

This will be the Vice Presidents second visit to Pennsylvania in the last two months. In June Pence attended a fundraising dinner for The Pennsylvania GOP in Derry Township, Dauphin County. During that trip he also touted trade deals at JLS Automation in Springettsbury Township, York County.

Pence is scheduled to speak with the media at Manitowoc at 11:40 a.m., he will also discuss how the agreement will create jobs within the manufacturing industry.