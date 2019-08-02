A few afternoon storms, low storm threats this weekend

AFTERNOON STORMS: A few pop-up storms will be possible this afternoon and into the evening time frame. They will be slow moving, strong with potentially heavy rain. Not everybody will see them, but everybody will have the same chance of seeing them. Temperatures drop to the 60s overnight tonight with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies.

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A similar set up for Saturday with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Partly cloudy skies will be the norm in the afternoon with a couple thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, many of us also stay dry as we begin the weekend. Sunday morning lows in the upper-60s with afternoon highs just shy of 90. Perhaps a bit less humid, but to be expected for this time a year.

BEGINNING NEXT WEEK: Highs near 90-degrees dominate next week. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies begin Monday into Tuesday. A stray thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Tuesday afternoon into the evening time frame ahead of our next, more significant thunderstorm chance. Wednesday and Thursday look a little more stormy in the afternoon with highs in the upper-80s to just near 90. Stay tuned for updates to the website for gas to get closer to time.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann