Accident at Williams Grove Speedway caused cancellation of racing program

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — An accident at Williams Grove Speedway Friday night resulted in the racing program being cancelled.

The track posted the news just before 10 p.m. on Facebook:

“Due to the severity of the accident, we have been forced to cancel the remainder of tonight’s racing program,” the post stated. “Freddie Rahmer has been declared the winner of tonight’s event.”