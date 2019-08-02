× Arrest made in shots-fired incident that occurred Wednesday in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG — A 28-year-old Harrisburg man has been charged in connection to a shots-fired incident that occurred Wednesday on the 1500 block of Naudain Street in Harrisburg, police say.

Juan Arciliares was arrested Friday. Harrisburg Police say he fired a gun several times in the incident. No injuries were reported, police say.

Arciliares is charged with person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, and recklessly endangering another person.

His bail is set at $75,000.