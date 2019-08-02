August closes out the summer fun in Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– School returns for most this month, but that doesn’t mean the summer fun stops in Hershey!

You can beat the summer heat at the Boardwalk at Hersheypark, which is open daily through Labor Day!

Admission to the Boardwalk is included in the one-price admission to Hersheypark.

If you’re looking for entertainment, a number of shows are coming to Hershey this month.

The Hershey Theatre will host CATS on August 20 & 25, while the Giant Center will be the home of Cirque du Soleil’s new production, Corteo, on August 28 – September 1.

Six shows are coming to Hersheypark Stadium this month, including Florida Georgia Line on August 17 and the Backstreet Boys on August 18. KISS’s End of the Road Tour will make a stop on August 21.

Last week, Hershey announced Candymonium, a new coaster coming to Hershey’s Chocolatetown in Summer 2020.

The coaster will be Hersheypark’s tallest, fastest, and longest coaster yet.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Cathy Roberts from Hershey Entertainment, stopped by the set to offer more.