Better chance for heavy downpours Friday, then drying through the weekend!

AFTERNOON T-STORMS: A stalled cold front just to the south of Central PA brings a better chance for some shower and thunderstorms on this Friday. The morning starts partly clear with some areas of haze and fog. Temperatures start in the middle to upper 60s. The rest of Friday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Anything that forms is slow moving, so there’s the potential for some hefty downpours that could lead to isolated areas of flooding. Around midday and onward, the activity gets started, and it lasts until sunset. Afternoon temperatures peak in the lower to middle 80s, depending upon shower and thunderstorm coverage. There’s no relief from the muggy conditions. All should be quiet for Friday evening plans. It’s just warm and stuffy. It stays humid through the night, with lows dipping into the middle 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The pattern remains mainly dry through much of the weekend, with temperatures slowly starting to creep back up. Saturday brings partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple thunderstorms. Temperatures reach the middle 80s, near average for this time of year. Conditions are muggy too. Sunday is dry under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 80s. High humidity remains in place, but it starts to dip a bit later during the day and into Sunday night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings lower humidity, but not complete relief. Skies are partly cloudy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s again. Tuesday turns hotter, with temperatures in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. With high humidity levels in place, heat index values reach the lower to middle 90s. Wednesday brings more warmth and humidity, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. An approaching cold front brings the chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Thursday brings more shower and thunderstorm chances. It’s warm and stuffy, with temperatures in the middle to upper 80s.

