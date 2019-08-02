× Chocolate chip cookies get recalled because pouches may have plastic pieces inside

Bimbo Bakeries USA issued a recall of Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Cookies due to the possible presence of blue plastic pieces inside the pouches, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves the following product:

Product Name/Description Best By Dates UPC Code Lot Code States Entenmann’s Little Bites Soft Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies (5pk) August 31, 2019 & September 7, 2019 7203002378 1350 AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, VA, VT, WI, WV

Bimbo Bakeries USA said the plastic pieces are not inside the actual cookies, however, they could cause someone to choke if eaten.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries due to the product. The recall does not affect other Entenmann’s products.

If you bought the recalled product, you may return it to its place of purchase for a refund.