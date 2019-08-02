Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle crash in Lancaster County

Posted 4:35 AM, August 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 03:26PM, August 2, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Update: The man killed in Thursday night’s motorcycle crash has been identified as 22-year-old Christian Barajas, of Fulton Township, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the Lancaster County coroner.

Previous: The coroner was called to the scene of a motorcycle crash.

According to emergency dispatch, a reported single motorcycle crash occurred on Lancaster Pike near Fite Drive in Fulton Township around 9:05 p.m. on August 1.

There is no word on how many people were injured in the incident.

