Eagles sign DBs Orlando Scandrick, Jonathan Cyprien

PHILADELPHIA– The opening of training camp has seen the Eagles add two veterans to the team’s defensive backfield.

The team has signed CB Orlando Scandrick and S Jonathan Cyprien to one-year-deals.

Scandrick, 32, had played his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys until suiting up in 15 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

He is expected to serve as depth after CB Cre’von LeBlanc reportedly injured his foot earlier in the week.

Cyprien, 29, had played three years with Jacksonville Jaguars before starting 10 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

However, last year in training camp, Cyprien tore his ACL and missed the entire 2018 season.

Now, he will be looking to make the Eagles’ roster as a back up.