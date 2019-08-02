× Exit ramp on Route 283 at State Road is back open, PennDOT says

LANCASTER COUNTY — The westbound exit ramp from Route 283 to Route 722 (State Road) in East Hempfield Township is back open, according to PennDOT.

The ramp had been closed since early July for a reconstruction project of the entire interchange.

But the work on the interchange is far from over, PennDOT says. Later this month, workers will begin setting bridge beams for a new bridge over Route 283, which will result in overnight lane closures and coordinated rolling roadblocks on Route 283 in both directions, according to PennDOT.

More information will be released closer to the date of the scheduled work, PennDOT says.