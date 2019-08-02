FOX43 Capitol Beat: Rep. Scott Perry

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s guest for the FOX43 Capitol Beat is Rep. Scott Perry!

Perry sat down FOX43’s Matt Maisel to discuss the latest in politics in Pennsylvania.

Earlier this week, Perry hosted his first town hall in a little over two years at the Hummelstown Fire Department.

Before the event, many constituents held a protest outside.

Marta Peck, a York resident and co-founder of the group “Indivisible York,” said they were protesting the event venue, saying it was too small and prevented them from participating in the event.

Supporters, such as Carolyn Wolf of Lower Paxton Township, said they were pleased with his answers on gun rights, small government economic policy positions, and support of identification for voting.

They discussed that and more, and you can see it in the clip above.